Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $446,000 Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,182. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $122.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.90. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

