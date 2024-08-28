Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $544,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

IYH stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $65.91.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

