Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Pool by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Down 0.5 %

POOL stock opened at $356.62 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.22.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

