Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

NYSE F opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

