Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,990,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $157,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,027,000 after buying an additional 677,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $48,207,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $147.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Argus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

