Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $332,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.