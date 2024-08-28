Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CACI International by 293.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CACI International by 147.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 21.4% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $476.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $482.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CACI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,738 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.