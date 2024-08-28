Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

