Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $434,000 Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLNFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

