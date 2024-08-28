Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 17,981 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned about 0.05% of Leslie’s worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 201,082 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Leslie’s stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $515.43 million, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

