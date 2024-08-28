Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 200 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $56,334,000. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,538,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 135,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $91.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

