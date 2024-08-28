Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,602 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.52.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
