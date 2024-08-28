Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 365 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

