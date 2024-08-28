Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $575.63 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.95 and a 200 day moving average of $521.47.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

