Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.