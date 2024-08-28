Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $151,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,917,362.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $151,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,917,362.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $250,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,698.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,607 shares of company stock worth $6,725,027 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $151.20 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $152.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

