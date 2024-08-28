Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 182.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 283,410 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after buying an additional 8,423,475 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 175,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Trading Up 1.0 %

Haleon stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

