Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,337,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $140.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

