Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in NVR by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $9,153.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8,209.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,851.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $9,360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

