Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

