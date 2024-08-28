Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Donaldson by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 174,193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Donaldson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

