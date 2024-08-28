Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 112 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CBRE Group by 500.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 372,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $115.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,232 shares of company stock worth $1,912,087 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

