Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,268 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.