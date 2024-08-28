Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 193 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,359,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,253 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.47 and a 200-day moving average of $204.20. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

