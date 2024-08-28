Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 207 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $339.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $342.99.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.42.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

