Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 209 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trex were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 3,743.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TREX

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.