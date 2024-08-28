Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,431 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 3,405,947 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after buying an additional 313,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $97,288,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,485,000 after acquiring an additional 144,030 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

