Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 265 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

EGP stock opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

