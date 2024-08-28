Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 272 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.