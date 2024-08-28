Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 276 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,160 shares of company stock valued at $24,556,718. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

