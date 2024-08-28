Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 424 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after buying an additional 933,008 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $36,830,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 172,312 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,539,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 128.7% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 56,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

