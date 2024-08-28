Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 787 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $5,330,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,919,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 385,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 92.5% during the first quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 96,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 522.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on BIP

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.