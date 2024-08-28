Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $307,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,274 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $18,226,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,301 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% in the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,863,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 104,209 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BUD opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.