Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $354,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 493.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,595. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $260.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $263.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

