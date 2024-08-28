Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,884 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,093 shares of company stock worth $11,930,055. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software stock opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.