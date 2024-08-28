Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

