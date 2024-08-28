Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Teleflex by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFX opened at $241.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.67. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

