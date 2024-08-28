Realta Investment Advisors Sells 1,550 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 108,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 26,416 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $9,711,000. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 65,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

