Realty Income (NYSE:O) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $61.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.52, with a volume of 337295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.09.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

