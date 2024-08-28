Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 1.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $61.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $61.93 and last traded at $61.93. Approximately 701,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,011,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.09.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

