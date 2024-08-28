Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $61.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.94. 552,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,995,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.77.

O has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 974,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 51.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

