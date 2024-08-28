Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.94. Approximately 649,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 311,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$248.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.12.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.

