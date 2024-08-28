Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $1,242.00 at Piper Sandler

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

REGN opened at $1,199.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,088.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,004.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,203.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

