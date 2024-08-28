Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Reliance were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $286.99 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.98.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.40.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

