Remington Resources (CVE:RGM) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Remington Resources Inc (CVE:RGM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Remington Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$593,340.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.
About Remington Resources
Remington Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Blunt claims located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Goldera Resources Inc and changed its name to Remington Resources Inc in April 2006.
