Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 88,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 24.6% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Renasant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Renasant by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens raised shares of Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

