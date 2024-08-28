Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

RTO opened at $32.55 on Monday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

