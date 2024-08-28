Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $6,376,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 45.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 53.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 394,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 18,060.8% in the 1st quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 87,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $131,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares in the company, valued at $950,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $346.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Resources Connection has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

