Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Axel Mr Schwan Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27,623.2% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,831 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 610,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,671,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

