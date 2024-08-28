Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Axel Mr Schwan Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE QSR opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.
QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
