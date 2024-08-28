Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Axel Schwan Sells 36,000 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Axel Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.47, for a total transaction of C$2,536,988.40.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:QSR opened at C$93.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$84.73 and a 1-year high of C$112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 37.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4428191 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

